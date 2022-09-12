Tajikistan names its main export commodities to Uzbekistan

12 September 2022 22:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Tajikistan exported goods worth $95.8 million to Uzbekistan in the first half of 2022, which is more than a twofold increase, compared to the same period of 2021 ($45.1 million), Trend reports referring to the Customs Service of Tajikistan.

According to the customs, the main export goods of Tajikistan to Uzbekistan during the reporting period were:

- Cotton fiber ($17.3 million);

- Zinc ores and concentrates ($14.9 million);

- Electricity ($12.2 million);

- Aluminum ($10.6 million);

- Scrap and ferrous metals waste ($8.2 million).

Meanwhile, Tajik imports of goods from Uzbekistan from January through June 2022 increased by 9.4 percent compared to the same period of last year ($173.1 million) - up to $189.4 million.

