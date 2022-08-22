Uzbekistan shares data on industrial production for 7M2022

22 August 2022 20:18 (UTC+04:00)

The volume of industrial production in Uzbekistan from January through July 2022 amounted to 293 trillion soums ($26.8 ​​billion), which is an increase of 25.3 percent compared to the same period of 2021 (233.7 trillion soums, or $21.4 billion), Trend reports referring to the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

The volume of production of the mining industry for the corresponding period amounted to 28.2 trillion soums ($2.6 billion), which is an increase of 25.4 percent compared to the same period last year (22.5 trillion soums, or $2 billion).

During this period the volume of production in the manufacturing industry increased by 25.9 percent compared to the same period in 2021 (192.8 trillion soums, or $17.6 billion), reaching 242.7 trillion soums ($22.2 billion).

From January through July 2022 the volume of production in the field of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning reached 20.6 trillion soums ($1.8 billion).

