18 August 2022 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is leaving for a visit to Ukraine, Trend reports via TRT Haber.

Erdogan will hold meetings in Lviv with UN Secretary-General António Guterres and President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

During the meetings, the situation in Ukraine, and the process of exporting grain are expected to be discussed.

