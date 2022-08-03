Georgia multifold increases exports from Kazakhstan

3 August 2022 21:48 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Georgia amounted to $119.2 million over the period from January through May 2022, compared to $24.02 million during the same months of 2021, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The share of Georgia in the total value of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover stood at 0.2 percent during the reporting period, compared to 0.1 percent during the same period of 2021.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Georgia amounted to $90.1 million over the period from January through May 2022, compared to $12.6 million during the same period of 2021.

Georgia’s share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s exports amounted to 0.3 percent during the reporting period of 2022, compared to 0.1 percent during the same period of 2021.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s imports from Georgia amounted to nearly $29.1 million over the reporting period, compared to $11.4 million during the same period of 2021.

Georgia’s share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s imports amounted to 0.2 percent during the reporting period of 2022, compared to 0.1 percent during the same period of 2021.

Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $51.3 billion over the period from January through May 2022, which indicates an increase of 40.7 percent as compared to $36.4 billion during the same period last year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz