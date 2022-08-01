Lufthansa says negotiations ongoing after pilots threaten strike

1 August 2022 18:46 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Lufthansa said on Monday it was striving to solve a pay dispute with pilots in ongoing negotiations, after the union representing them threatened strike action, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Pilots at the German flagship carrier voted on Sunday by a margin of 97.6% in favour of industrial action, although the VC union has said this does not necessarily mean a strike will be held and called for constructive steps to be taken.

