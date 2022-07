28 July 2022 09:37 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Wednesday he and Indonesian President Joko Widodo had agreed during talks to cooperate in a variety of fields, including energy and maritime security, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Japan also agreed to provide 43.6 billion yen ($318.25 million) in loans to Indonesia for use in infrastructure projects and disaster prevention.

---

