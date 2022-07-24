Uzbekistan plans to implement number of major projects in chemical industry

24 July 2022 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbek Uzkimyosanoat JSC plans to implement large projects aimed at deep processing of methanol, Chairman of the Board of the company Jurabek Mirzamahmudov, told Trend.

"We are now pursuing an active policy to implement a project for the production of propylene, as we plan to obtain various chemical products from it, such as polyacrylonitrile and carbon fiber," Mirzamahmudov said.

According to him, at the moment the company is implementing an investment program for the development of small-tonnage chemistry. It is planned to implement more than 20 different projects within the framework of this program.

"To implement all these projects, we are considering the possibility of attracting private and foreign investment. We already have agreements with a number of foreign companies from Austria, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Germany," Mirzamakhmudov said.

The Chairman of the Board of the company also noted that energy-efficient projects for the production of nitric acid, ammonia and urea have already been implemented.

