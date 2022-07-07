Uzbekistan doubles exports of textile products to Tajikistan

7 July 2022 23:14 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

Uzbekistan's exports of textile products to Tajikistan from January through May 2022 doubled compared to the corresponding period of 2021, Tend reports via Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

According to the committee, textile product supplies from Uzbekistan to Tajikistan totaled $10.5 million, which is almost twice as much as the same period in 2021 ($5.4 million).

While, the total amount of Uzbekistan's exports to Tajikistan in the reporting period amounted to $171 million, which is an increase of 11.3 percent compared to the similar period of last year ($153.6 million).

The largest share of Uzbek textile exports in the reporting period fell to Russia ($454.6 million). Followed by Turkey ($278.6 million) and China ($193.7 million).

Meanwhile, the trade turnover between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan in the first five months of 2022 reached $233.7 million, which is an increase of 29.9 percent compared to the same period of 2021 ($179.9 million).

--

