Kazakhstan sees increase in gasoline production

Kazakhstan produced 410,100 tons of gasoline in March 2022, up by 13.6 percent compared to March 2021 and by 6.4 percent if compared to February 2022, Trend reports citing Kazakhstan's official sources.

In the first quarter of 2022, this figure amounted to 1.2 million tons, which was 4.2 percent more than the same period of 2021.

The overall gasoline imports in March 2022 amounted to 60 tons, while imports for the period from January through March 2022 – 251.3 tons.

Domestic gasoline sales in Kazakhstan rose by 17 percent compared to March 2021 and by 6.4 percent compared to February 2022, amounting to 410,100 tons.

