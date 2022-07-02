Iran negotiating until reaching realistic agreement - FM

2 July 2022 09:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that Iran is serious about reaching a good, strong, and lasting agreement, and if the US is realistic, reaching an agreement is possible, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Iran’s top diplomat Hossein Amirabdollahian held a phone conversation with Qatari foreign minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Thursday.

The two sides reviewed the latest developments in the current Doha talk for lifting the sanctions.

Amirabdollahian thanked Qatar for hosting Doha talks, adding that Iran considered the recent phase of negotiations in Doha positive.

He emphasized that Iran is serious about reaching a good, strong, and lasting agreement, and if the US is realistic, reaching an agreement is possible.

Iran’s chief negotiator is always taking initiative and on the path to an acceptable agreement, and they are determined to continue negotiating until reaching a realistic agreement, he highlighted.

Al Thani, for his part, called the negotiation process positive and constructive.

Referring to his separate visits with the negotiating delegations, he stressed that Qatar will not hesitate to make any effort in the course of continuing to host the talks until the desired results of the Islamic Republic of Iran and returning all parties to their commitments.

