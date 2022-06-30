Iran-Turkmenistan relations developing rapidly on basis of mutual trust - President Raisi

30 June 2022 09:35 (UTC+04:00)

The relations between Iran and Turkmenistan are developing rapidly on the basis of mutual trust and cooperation, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said, Trend reports citing the Iranian President's Office's official website.

He made the remark at a meeting with the Chairman of the People's Council Chamber of National Assembly of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on June 29.

According to Raisi, Iran and Turkmenistan mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year. Over the past years, Tehran-Ashgabat relations have constantly developed.

The president also added that the two countries have enough potential to increase the level of cooperation. The current Iranian government has a special foreign policy program to develop relations with neighboring countries.

During the meeting, Berdimuhamedov said that the two countries have enough potential in the political, economic, trade and cultural spheres. This created favorable conditions for further development of relations.

The chairman stressed that Turkmenistan wants to open a new page in relations with Iran.

