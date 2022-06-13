President Erdogan vows continued investment in Turkiye’s eastern provinces

13 June 2022 09:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The government will continue its investments in the country’s eastern provinces for prosperity and fair development of the entire country, President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, stressing that they are not discriminating against anyone because of their ethnicity.

“For me, there is no difference between my Kurdish brothers and my Turkish brothers. Because we love all those created because of the creator. We cannot discriminate. We didn’t do it yesterday, we don’t do it today, and we won’t do it tomorrow,” Erdoğan told a rally in the eastern province of Van during a visit over the weekend.

At a speech at the opening ceremony of the newly built facilities in Van, President Erdogan noted, “We have nothing to do with empty rhetoric, abuse, lies or slanders. We speak through real numbers and tangible actions. We have made 38 billion Turkish Liras worth of public investment in Van over the past 20 years.”

Criticizing the mayors from the ranks of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) who had ruled Van in the past years, “I ask you my brothers: Who left Van without water? They cut the water. Van Greater Municipality had to resolve the water problem, but it did not that,” Erdogan said.

He said he instructed the State Hydraulic Works to tackle the problem in Van, “Nobody has the right to leave my Kurdish brothers without water. And we have solved the problem without discriminating between Kurd and Turk. Is there a problem like that now? No, and it won’t repeat.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz