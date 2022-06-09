Turkish MUSIAD Women organization becomes globally strong structure - official [VIDEO]

9 June 2022 17:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

A meeting was held in connection with the International Awareness Summit (IAS) to be organized by the Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen’s Association (MUSIAD) and MUSIAD Women (businesswomen structure under MUSIAD), Trend reports.

During the meeting, information was provided on the summit to be held on June 14.

"The exemplary activity of MUSIAD Women contributes to the economic sphere. This structure implements projects not only for increasing the existing potential of businesswomen, but also for strengthening their family and social life, as well as their education," MUSIAD President Mahmut Asmali said.

According to Asmali, MUSIAD Women has become a strong structure not only in Turkiye, but also throughout the world.

"More than 300 businesswomen work in this organization, and MUSIAD will do its best to help businesswomen with employment," he noted.

The president of MUSIAD also noted that the summit will focus on three main topics - entrepreneurship and the digital world; migration; environment and health.

"The international summit will be aimed at extending rights and opportunities of women in the business world, and their contribution to the value chain. Our organization, which will focus on three main topics, will discuss the challenges faced by women entrepreneurs in business, as well as the expectations of migrant women in their fields of activity with experts," he said.

President of MUSIAD Women Meryem Ilbahar said that the organization uniting the highest number of businesswomen in Turkiye has set itself the goal of further strengthening their activities.

According to Ilbahar, the summit, to be held with the support of the Turkish Ministry of Family Affairs and Social Services, will also consider national and international issues.

At the same time, on June 14 this year, the Ataturk Cultural Center will host the "House of Africa" ​​exhibition, of which MUSIAD has been a partner since 2016, under the auspices of Turkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan.

