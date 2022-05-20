Biden announces new weapons package for Ukraine

20 May 2022 22:53 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

US President Joe Biden welcomed the completion of legislative procedures and the adoption in both houses of the US Congress of a bill on the allocation of $40 billion in assistance to Ukraine, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

He thanked leaders representing both parties in the House of Representatives and the Senate for the speedy consideration and adoption of the bill in order to ensure continued assistance to Ukraine.

"We have provided a historic amount of security assistance to Ukraine to date, and my Administration will continue to expedite the delivery of additional weapons and equipment for which Congress has provided authority. And today, I am announcing another package of security assistance that will provide additional artillery, radars, and other equipment to Ukraine", Biden said.

