By Trend

Moscow hosted the twenty-third meeting of the Intergovernmental Kyrgyz-Russian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Humanitarian Cooperation on April 14, Trend reports citing Kabar.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic, the meeting was chaired by First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Arzybek Kozhoshev and Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexei Overchuk with the participation of representatives of interested ministries and departments.

The sides noted the positive dynamics in the development of cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia in the field of healthcare. The importance of the ongoing work on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates against a new coronavirus infection was especially emphasized.

During the meeting, joint consultations of specialists from the compulsory medical insurance funds of both countries were discussed on the issue of organizing medical care for non-working family members of migrant workers at the expense of compulsory medical insurance, as well as vaccination. Consultations are planned to be held in the first half of 2022.

The sides also exchanged views on the creation of a BSL3 biological laboratory in the Kyrgyz Republic. It should be noted that the Kyrgyz Republic opposed the implementation of this project.

Following the meeting, the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation agreed to continue developing cooperation in the field of healthcare, including by expanding direct ties between medical, scientific and educational organizations.

The sides also decided to continue to build up cooperation on issues of joint research, prevention and response to infectious diseases within the framework of Russian initiatives to promote international development.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz