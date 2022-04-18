By Trend

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated the Easter festivities of Turkey’s Christian citizens on Sunday, emphasizing the peaceful coexistence in the country, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

“I hereby congratulate our Christian citizens’ Easter,” he said in a statement.

“Our country, in which every individual can freely live according to their cultures, beliefs and traditions; and our nation that is tightly knit to each other in solidarity, continues to set the example for the globe,” Erdogan added.

“As constituents of a deeply rooted civilization diversified thanks to the contributions of each and every individual, we will continue to march toward the future in peaceful coexistence,” he underlined.

Erdogan also wished well-being to Turkey’s Christians “with whom we share the joy of Easter.”

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz