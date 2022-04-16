By Trend

Fitch Ratings forecast Turkmenistan’s GDP growth in 2022 at 1.7 percent, Trend reports via the agency.

Fitch Ratings has revised its GDP growth predictions for CIS+ countries due to the hostilities between Russia and Ukraine, and subsequent economic consequences on the region.

According to the report, the previous forecast from Fitch Ratings for Turkmenistan envisaged the country’s economic growth at 3.5 percent for 2022.

"Turkmenistan currently exports all gas under long-term contracts with a lag in the pricing structure, meaning that much of the price impact will be felt in 2023," Fitch Ratings said.

The agency noted that direct trade links combined with tourism and money transfer flow from Russia are a key transmission channel for CIS+ countries.

"We still expect all these economies to grow in 2022, but have cut our forecasts by 0.2-4 percentage points, with the largest cuts for commodity importers," the agency said.

---

