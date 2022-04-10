By Trend

The Chinese mainland reported 1,334 new locally-transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases on Friday, down from 1,540 on Thursday, the National Health Commission said Saturday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Of the local confirmed cases reported Friday, 1,015 were in Shanghai, 248 in Jilin, 13 in Zhejiang, and six in Beijing. The rest were reported in 12 provincial-level regions.

Besides, a total of 16 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the mainland.

Friday also saw 23,815 new asymptomatic carriers on the Chinese mainland, including 23,737 local ones and 78 imported ones, said the commission.

Among the asymptomatic carriers, 22,609 were reported in Shanghai and 706 in Jilin.

