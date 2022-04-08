By Trend

France and the US refused to cooperate with the Russian Federation on Azerbaijan’s Karabakh within the OSCE Minsk Group format, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said, Trend reports citing Russian media.

“I don’t know what will be the further fate of the activities or the future of OSCE Minsk Group’s co-chairs, because our French and American partners in this group said they will not be communicating with us within this format," Lavrov said.

---

