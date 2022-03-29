By Trend

Kazakhstan fully supports the multifaceted activity of the CIS Assembly, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the participants of the anniversary meeting of the Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS member- states, Trend reports.

The text of the president’s appeal was read out by Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Maulen Ashimbayev.

President Tokayev reminded that a historic agreement on the establishment of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly was signed in Almaty 30 years ago.

Moreover, the president emphasized that this unique institution was playing a special role in the multilateral cooperation in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) over the past years.

According to the appeal, the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly makes a great contribution to the improvement of national legislation, the development of democracy and civil society.

“The active participation of parliamentarians in improving the practice of electoral processes in the CIS member-states and ensuring the electoral rights of our citizens are highly appreciated,” the appeal said.

The president added that the inter-parliamentary dialogue contributes to the expansion of cooperation in the economic, social and humanitarian spheres and makes a great contribution to the creation of a legal framework for combating modern challenges and security threats.

“Joint legislative work allows developing the balanced approaches to solving new problems within the current global agenda for sustainable development, decarbonization and digitalization,” President Tokayev said.

The president added that Kazakhstan fully supports the multifaceted activity of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and as the country chairing the CIS and one of the founders of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, intends to contribute to the comprehensive strengthening of this unique and useful institution.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz