By Trend

India and Oman focused on defence and maritime security cooperation during talks between the foreign ministers of the two countries on Wednesday, including the exchange of white shipping information to increase maritime domain awareness, Trend reports citing Hindustan Times.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar and his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Al Busaidi held wide-ranging talks that covered issues such as security cooperation, trade and people-to-people ties.

The two ministers said India and Oman, “as neighbours united by the waters of the Arabian Sea,” have an important role in maritime safety and security in the region, according to the external affairs ministry. They agreed to “initiate the exchange of white shipping information expeditiously to increase the maritime domain awareness” of both sides, the ministry added.

There was a flurry of high-level defence engagements between the two countries last month and the ministers said defence cooperation remains one of the key pillars of bilateral cooperation. They welcomed the timely renewal of longstanding agreements on military cooperation and maritime issues.

The Joint Military Cooperation Committee of the two countries met in New Delhi in February and the two sides have made progress in military-to-military engagements, military logistics support by Omani authorities, and several infrastructure projects. Jaishankar and Badr said the first visit by the chief of the Royal Navy of Oman to India in February will help deepen naval cooperation.

The two ministers reviewed cooperation in areas such as politics, economy, energy, investment, science and technology and humanitarian issues. They also focused on speedy implementation of proposals for cooperation in space, mining and maritime issues.

In the field of trade, the two ministers agreed to finalise negotiations of a bilateral protocol on investment and avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income at an early date. They also looked at ways to enhance trade and investment for post-pandemic recovery.

The ministers welcomed progress in resolving trade barriers for critical agro commodities and agreed to pursue opportunities in renewable energy, green hydrogen and green ammonia. They also agreed to step up cooperation between India’s National Green Hydrogen Mission and Oman’s plans to position itself as a global hub for green hydrogen and green ammonia.

---