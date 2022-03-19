By Trend

The events in Corsica in recent days once again clearly demonstrate the double standards, prejudice and injustice that prevail both in France itself and in the West, Azerbaijani Parliamentarian Jeyhun Mammadov told Trend.

France links the events in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh with the right of peoples to self-determination, but for some reason regards the events in Corsica as a manifestation of "separatism," Mammadov noted.

"We all remember well how, after our victory in the second Karabakh War, the French Senate adopted a resolution calling for the recognition of "independence" of the so-called "Artsakh", he added.

Why does the French Senate, which wants to see the so-called "Artsakh" "independent", refuse to grant even cultural autonomy to the citizens of its country? There is no question of separatism here, since no one demands secession, the MP asked.

"The political leadership of this country ignores the peaceful demands of the Corsicans for autonomy. At the same time, it supports aggressive Armenian separatism, occupation and ethnic cleansing," Mammadov said.

---

