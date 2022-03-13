By Trend

The fourth round of negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation will be held after the legal procedures are worked out, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, said in an interview with Kommersant newspaper, Trend reports with reference to UNIAN.

Podolyak added that such procedures can be worked out soon.

“As soon as the mutual legal procedures are worked out, a meeting, namely, the fourth round of negotiations, will be scheduled,” Podolyak said. “It could be held tomorrow, the day after tomorrow.”

“There is no need to hold just conversations,” Podolyak said. “We have discussed all the issues, we are now trying to legally formulate these issues.”

