By Trend
No chemical or other weapons of mass destruction have been developed in Ukraine, and the whole world knows this, including Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.
"No chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were developed on my land. The whole world knows it. You (RF - ed.) know this," Zelensky said.
The head of state stressed that laboratories do not deal with military technologies.
