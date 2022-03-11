By Trend

No chemical or other weapons of mass destruction have been developed in Ukraine, and the whole world knows this, including Russia, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video message, Trend reports citing Ukrinform.

"No chemical or other weapons of mass destruction were developed on my land. The whole world knows it. You (RF - ed.) know this," Zelensky said.

The head of state stressed that laboratories do not deal with military technologies.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz