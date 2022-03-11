By Trend

The trade turnover between Georgia and Uzbekistan in January 2022 totaled $11.1 million – an increase of 101.8 percent, compared to $5.5 million over the same month of 2021, Trend reports via the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

In particular, Georgia’s imports from Uzbekistan over the reporting period of 2022 amounted to $2.6 million, which is an increase of 179.6 percent, compared to $941,190 over the same period of 2021.

Georgia’s exports to Uzbekistan in January 2022 amounted to $8.5 million, which is an increase of 86.8 percent, compared to $4.5 million over the same month of 2021.

According to Geostat, Uzbekistan ranks 10 among Georgia’s top trading partners by exports over January 2022.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s foreign trade turnover (excluding non-declared trade) in January 2022 increased by 41.1 percent, compared to $786.2 million over the same period of 2021, and by 20.4 percent, compared to January 2020 ($913.3 million) and amounted to $1.1 billion.

