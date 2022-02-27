By Trend

The police have strengthened security at airports, railway and bus stations, and other public places in the Czech Republic due to the events in Ukraine, the police spokesperson Ondrej Moravchik said, Trend reports referring to TASS via Czech television.

“Although we don’t have specific information about a direct threat to [our] security, in the coming days, given the current geopolitical situation, police officers will be seen more often in the public places, such as railway and bus stations," Moravcik noted.

In the Czech Republic, high security measures for the mentioned facilities were introduced after major terrorist attacks in Western Europe.

