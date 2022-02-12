By Trend

The third expert meeting within the framework of the eighth round of nuclear negotiations for removing sanctions was held at Coburg Hotel in Vienna on Friday, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The third expert meeting within the framework of the eighth round of nuclear negotiations for removing sanctions is being held in the Coburg Hotel in Vienna with the presence of experts from Iran and the P4+1 Group.

Other meetings of this kind will continue to meet alongside other diplomatic discussions later on.

Talks in Vienna, Austria, to revive the 2015 nuclear deal and lift anti-Iran sanctions continued on Thursday when negotiating teams held bilateral and multilateral diplomatic talks to pave the ground for reaching a good agreement; while the West has proposed no practical initiative to speed up the pace of negotiations.

Earlier, the eighth round of the Joint Commission meetings of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) carried on with consultations between Iran’s top nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani and the European Union’s representative in the Vienna talks Enrique Mora at Palais Coburg on Thursday.

Bagheri Kani held talks with heads of delegations from three European countries (Britain, France, and Germany).

Simultaneously, there were some sessions at the expertise level in Vienna, where experts from Iran, the European Union, and the P4+1 group (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) discussed sanctions and nuclear issues.

On Wednesday, negotiating teams kicked off consultations on draft text in the morning, which lasted until 2 a.m. Thursday.

The eighth round of the Vienna talks kicked off on December 27, 2021. This round of negotiations is one of the longest phases of the talks and most delegations agreed that the consultations have been moving forward despite some challenges.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz