By Trend

Kazakhstan has added 1,732 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of coronavirus cases to 926,534, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz, Trend reports citing Kazinform.

Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 234. Pavlodar region is ranked second with 225 daily infections. Nur-Sultan city is third with 172 COVID-19 cases.

Triple-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in North Kazakhstan region – 165, Karaganda region – 161, Akmola region – 148, Kostanay region – 131, East Kazakhstan region – 110, and Almaty region – 105.

West Kazakhstan region has reported 51 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Shymkent city – 44, Aktobe region – 42, Kyzylorda region – 40, Zhambyl region – 33, Turkestan region – 33, and Atyrau region – 29.

Nine more COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Mangistau region.

---

