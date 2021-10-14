By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Defence Industry Chief Ismail Demir has said that Turkey is strengthening its air defence system, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

In a post on his Twitter account, Demir said that the new deliveries of the Fire Management Device and Modernized Towed Artillery systems developed by ASELSAN continue to the Turkish armed forces.

"We are strengthening our layered air defence system day by day," he underlined.

Turkey’s Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB) is a civil institution established by the government to manage the country's defence industry and the supply of military technology. It was established on 7 November 1985 under the name of Defence Industry Development and Support Administration Office.

The presidency has close ties with the president’s office, the National Defense Ministry and the Turkish armed forces, as well as domestic and foreign defence industry companies.

Along with supporting projects and products based on domestic design and production, SSB gives importance to the technological transfer of products and services acquired from foreign suppliers.

