By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Borusan Automotive Company has signed the first Green Loan for the electric car imports, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported on October 4.

The 45-million-euro loan will be provided through the HSBC Turkey Investment Company for three years and will be used for the imports of electric and hybrid automobiles, the report added.

“We aim to bring our electric vehicle rate to 15 percent in Turkish automobile sales by 2030. We are determining strategies to increase the electric ratio of the brands we represent to 70 percent,” Borusan Automotive CEO Hakan Tiftik said.

The import and distribution of electric cars will be carried out in line with its sustainability and electric mobility vision.

The Borusan Holding is a Turkish industrial group headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Its activities include steel manufacturing, car distribution, energy generation, and logistics. The company was founded by Asim Kocabiyik in 1944 to trade iron and steel. Today, Borusan operates in 11 countries over three continents.

