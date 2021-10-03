By Trend

The candidate of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Kakha Kaladze, is leading in the elections for the mayor of Tbilisi, however, most likely, he will not be able to win in the first round. This is evidenced by the data of the CEC after counting votes from 41.61% of polling stations in the capital, Trend reports with reference to the Georgian media.

According to the data, Kaladze is gaining 45.5% of the vote. Opposition candidate Nika Melia has 34.13%. Ex-premier Georgi Gakharia is third, with 8.97% of the vote.

A runoff will be held if none of the candidates manages to cross the 50% threshold.

