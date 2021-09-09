By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey and Egypt are determined to take additional steps to normalize relations and continue consultations, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has reported.

The ministry made the statement following the second round of Turkey-Egypt consultations, which was held in Ankara on 7-8 September 2021.

The consultations were held between the delegations led by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and his Egyptian counterpart Hamdi Sanad Loza.

Along with bilateral issues, some regional problems such as developments in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Palestine, and in the Eastern Mediterranean topped the agenda during the consultations, the report added.

"The two sides confirmed their desire to take further steps to make progress on the issues discussed and to normalize relations, and agreed to continue consultations," the ministry said in the statement.

---

