By Vugar Khalilov

Afghanistan will cooperate with Turkey once the new government is formed, Taliban’s spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid told Turkey’s Yeni Shafak newspaper on September 5.

Commenting on Turkey’s positive messages towards the Taliban, Mujahid said that they highly appreciate Turkey’s efforts and they will reciprocate once the new government is formed.

"We will invite Turkey in the best possible way after the responsibilities and the government are settled. Turkey has a very special place for us. There is a lot of work to be done,” Mujahid said.

The spokesman stated that the Taliban wants to cooperate with Turkey on many issues and especially benefit from its experiences in the cultural, social, and economic spheres.

“We especially want support in commercial, technical and logistical terms. It's about investors, especially about rebuilding the country as it is destroyed. We especially need Turkey's help in these matters,” he stressed.

Speaking about China’s role in rebuilding Afghanistan, Mujahid said that the country needs support from various countries, and there are close economic ties with China. However, the Islamic countries and Turkey have always been given priority, he added.

Conveying friendly messages to Turkey, the spokesman stressed that the Taliban is establishing direct relations and political contacts with Turkey.

“We want Turkey, especially President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] and dear ministers to be friends with us. The Turkish nation and scholars are very valuable to us. We hope they will understand us too,” Mujahid said.

Furthermore, he noted that the Taliban had ensured security in Kabul and other provinces as well.

Although a government has not been declared and administrations have not been formed, Panjshir province is under control.

“We captured four counties. Two districts and one center remained. They also sent a message that they would surrender. The Panjshir issue will be resolved as soon as possible,” he said.

The spokesperson also commented on the situation in the Kabul airport. Mujahid underlined that the Turkish and Qatari teams work together in terms of regulation and technique in and around the airport's general terminal and added that the Taliban ensures the security there.

