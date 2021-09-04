By Trend

Georgia has reported a total of 2,684 new cases of COVID-19, 2,695 recoveries and 83 deaths over the last 24 hours, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Out of the 2,684 new cases 1,080 were reported in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi.

Other cases were reported in:

Imereti - 262

Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti - 238

Kakheti - 232

Kvemo Kartli - 224

Adjara - 212

Shida Kartli - 198

Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 90

Guria - 78

Samtskhe-Javakheti - 43

Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 27

The new cases were reported after conducting 38,625 tests, including 22,317 rapid tests and 16,308 PCR tests.

Meanwhile, 2,695 individuals have recovered from the coronavirus, while 83 patients have died.

As of now the number of total confirmed cases of COVID-19 stands at 562,627 in Georgia, including 509,181 recoveries, 7,732 deaths and 45,688 active cases.

