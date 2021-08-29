29 August 2021 16:55 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan in a phone call on Saturday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
“Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and I spoke again today about our continuing joint efforts to ensure a safe and orderly evacuation from Afghanistan,” Blinken said.
“Turkey is an important NATO Ally and we're grateful for its partnership,” he added.
In a dramatic turn of events that brought an effective end to the 20-year-old war, the Afghan military collapsed in the face of the Taliban's lightning offensive and so did its government in Kabul under former President Ashraf Ghani, who fled the country.
