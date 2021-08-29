By Trend

The European Union is ready to provide financial assistance for reform of the education sector in Kyrgyzstan, Trend reports citing 24KG.

At least €32 million were allocated to support the republican budget of Kyrgyzstan for 2019-2021.

The day before, report of the evaluation mission of the European Union on the implementation of the third tranche under the terms of the financial agreement «Contract for reform of the education sector», signed between Kyrgyzstan and the European Union, was discussed at the Ministry of Education and Science yesterday.

In the near future, the report will be sent to the EU office in Brussels. It is expected that the last third tranche of €7.7 million will be transferred to the state budget in 2021 as a grant based on the report on the implementation of the indicators of the third tranche.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz