The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) sees great potential for providing financing in local currency in Turkey and Ukraine, BSTDB President Dmitry Pankin said during the media relationship even titled “Black Sea Region in Post Pandemic: Strategic Dialogue with BSTDB Senior Management, Trend reports.

“Currently, we issue bonds in local currency in Azerbaijan, Romania and other countries. In this case, the Bank’s liability doesn’t change. We could also issue bonds in local currency in Turkey and Ukraine. Up to now, it is difficult, but there is an opportunity for that in the future,” he said.

Pankin further noted that the Bank intends to strengthen its project generation capacity and lead arranging financing to mobilize more resources to the Region.

BSTDB aims to maintain a diversified, balanced portfolio of operations, with around 30 percent public sector share, seek specialization in environmental financing.

