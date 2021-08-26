By Vugar Khalilov

Turkish President Recep Tayyib Erdogan has said that an inclusive government needs to be established in Afghanistan following Taliban’s takeover of Kabul.

Erdogan made the remarks during the official dinner with foreign diplomats in Bitlis, Turkey.

Reminding Turkey’s role in maintaining order at the Kabul airport, Erdogan urged the international community to take relevant steps in solving the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

“The first priority in Afghanistan should be the elimination of the authority vacuum and the normalization of life in order to establish the security of the people,” Erdogan said.

Erdogan stressed that uncertainty, the coronavirus epidemic, drought and economic problems further aggravate the burden of the Afghan people and millions of Afghans are in need of basic food supplies. Regardless of who is in the power, the international community should help Afghanistan.

Currently, Turkey hosts over 5 million asylum seekers (including 300,000 Afghan immigrants) and cannot bear additional influx of immigrants, Erdogan reminded.

He added that Turkey is ready to work with all parties to solve migration problems and to avoid a new humanitarian crisis on its borders.

Furthermore, Erdogan talked about Turkey’s cross-border operations against terrorist organizations for ensuring the safety of its citizens.

Commenting on the end of the occupation in Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh region, Erdogan stated that new opportunities have emerged for permanent peace in the region and Armenia has to take them into the consideration.

Reminding the recent environmental disasters such as wildfires, flood, earthquake in Turkey, the president underlined the importance of international cooperation for the solution of such problems.

---

