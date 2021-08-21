21 August 2021 15:37 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Six paramilitary Hashd Shaabi members were killed and four others wounded on Friday in an attack by militants of extremist Islamic State (IS) group in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a source with the Iraqi Interior Ministry said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The incident took place in the evening when IS militants detonated a roadside bomb near a Hashd Shaabi vehicle in Tarmiyah area, some 30 km north of Baghdad, sparking a clash between the Hashd Shaabi members and IS militants, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.
