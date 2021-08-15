By Trend

Georgia intends to increase almond production by at least 16 times in the next 7 years, Trend reports via the Georgian Almond and Walnut Producers Association (AWPA).

According to the AWPA, the harvest of almonds from the currently operating orchards is projected at 14,000 tons (in shell) in 2027. This is a significant increase when compared to about 900 tons in 2019-2020.

Over the past 20 years, the supply of almond kernels (production and imports minus exports) has grown at a slow pace, with an increase of about 9 tons per year.

AWPA warns of an increase in almond production in Georgia. According to the forecast of the association, almond production in Georgia will grow by an average of 48 percent per year from 2020 to 2027, excluding new orchards established after 2020. The total harvest by 2027 will be a record high, at least 14 times higher than the current harvest and at least 17 times higher than the 2001-2019 average.

According to EastFruit analysts estimates, per capita consumption of almonds (kernels) in Georgia was typically in the range of 0.08-0.11 kg per year in 2016-2020.

