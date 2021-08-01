By Trend

Georgia will receive additional 168,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine on Saturday, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Amiran Gamkrelidze, Head of the National Center for Diseases Control and Public Health (NCDC) said that Georgia bought the jabs.

Gamkrelidze reported during the news briefing that the epidemiological situation worsened in the country. He called on the population for immunization. He claimed that there was no vaccines deficiency in Georgia.

Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia added that immunization with Pfizer would be possible both at ambulatories and hospitals.

