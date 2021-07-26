By Vugar Khalilov

Around 30,000 people visited Istanbul’s Camlica Tower during nine-day Eid al-Adha holiday.

Since its opening on June 1, 2021, the tower has been visited by 98,418 people.

Inaugurated on the 568th anniversary of the Conquest of Istanbul with the participation of Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Adil Karaismailoglu and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Çamlıca Tower has become the center of attention for foreign tourists visiting Istanbul along with the residents of the city who spent the holiday in the city.

The Tower is the first of its kind in the world as it can broadcast 100 FM radio simultaneously and is one of the new symbols of Istanbul due to its architecture and technical features.

According to the Ministry 12,445 people visited the Tower in the first three days of the holiday. Thus, the Tower was visited by 3,000 people on the first day of the holiday, 4,200 people on the second day, and 5,245 people on the third day. The Ministry reported that a total of 29,838 people visited the tower during the nine-day Eid al-Adha.

Since June 1, the Tower has hosted 98,418 visitors who experienced the joy of the holiday and enjoyed the fascinating view of Istanbul, the Ministry commented.

The 369 meter-tower (587 meters from the sea level) is the highest tower in Europe, the ministry reminded, stating that foreign tourists from various parts of the world show great interest in the Tower. The visitors who had pleasant moments at the Tower during the Eid al-Adha, immortalized their visit with the photos and videos they took.

The ministry emphasized that Camlica Tower has become an attraction center that will contribute to Istanbul’s economy and tourism with its gift shops, cafeteria and observation terraces with a unique view of Istanbul and a capacity of 2.5 million visitors.

