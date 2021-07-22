By Vugar Khalilov

Turkey’s Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) has announced the successful completion of the initial body assembly of the country’s first indigenous car, Turkish media reported.

An important stage has been left behind in the production of the domestic automobile TOGG. TOGG shared the photos of the first assembled body with the note on its Twitter account: "Our first body assembled in Gebze with all parts produced in our country. Stay tuned."

In the third year of TOGG’s establishment, which is regarded as the country’s "second automobile revolution" Turkey’s automobile production process continues as planned.

The first body of the home-grown car TOGG was assembled with all of the parts produced in Turkey.

In the previous statement, TOGG announced that the construction activities at the Gemlik facility were continuing in line with the plan and the facility was expected to be completed by late 2022. The first serial car is targeted to be rolled off the band in the last quarter of 2022.

It was reported that the locality rate, which would initially be 51 percent, would increase to 68 percent in 2025. TOGG announced that it would produce five different electric and connected models on a common platform until 2030.

President Erdogan on his social media accounts said, “Today, we took another historic step towards making our 60-year-old dream come true by starting the construction of the TOGG Engineering, Design and Production Center. I would like to express my gratitude to our beloved nation for their unwavering support and to all those who contributed. Good luck”.

It has been exactly one year since the establishment of TOGG, of which intellectual and industrial property rights belong 100 percent to Turkey. All work carried out during this period, has been shared on TOGG's official social media accounts.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz