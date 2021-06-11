By Vafa Ismayilova

Armenia's law enforcement agencies detained the candidate for deputy and the former Armavir city mayor, Ruben Khlgatyan on the night leading to June 11, his lawyers have reported on Facebook.

"We declare that the detention is motivated by the political persecution. It is aimed at interfering with the political activities of the I Have Honor bloc in the run-up to the [June 20] elections," Gayane Papoyan and Arsen Sardaryan said.

Papoyan noted that the lawyers had appealed to court over Khlgatyan's detention.

It should be noted that earlier a scuffle was reported between supporters of acting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and former President Robert Kocharyan in Gyumri city during the election campaign of the Civil Contract party.

The scuffle and a verbal skirmish took place when Pashinyan's supporters were marching near the headquarters of the Hayastan bloc.

The early parliamentary election in Armenia will be held on June 20. The election campaign officially started on June 7.

Some experts predicted that internal political confrontations in Armenia will continue even after the election. Most likely, the parliamentary majority will not be formed after the election. As a result, tense debates, sometimes even battles, are expected to take place in the parliament, affecting the internal political situation.

It is believed that Azerbaijan, unfortunately, will not have a reliable partner in the person of Armenia to resolve very pressing issues of the post-war reality. To implement these decisions, political will and strong power are needed, which Armenia isn't going to have.

