Iran's provinces are witnessing decline in COVID-19 infections and mortality rate, but there should be more efforts to prevent a new peak, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said, Trend reports via IRNA.

"We're on the right track and we can surpass the fourth peak, but it is essential we all comply with the health protocols," he said.

He urged people to avoid big gatherings and limit their travels.

"If the high risk groups are vaccinated by the end of government ruling term (July 2021), the mortality rate would have a significant decline," Rouhani said. "Our efforts are oriented towards stopping the virus cycle."

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic of Iran only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19. The pandemic hit a wide range of businesses in Iran since its outbreak in mid-February.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

