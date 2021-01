By Trend

Today Turkey is an important player in security issues in the Caucasus region, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

Cavusoglu made the remark during a meeting with the ambassadors of the EU member-states, Trend reports on Jan. 12.

“Turkey is an important player in many spheres, including security issues, in Syria, Libya, the Caucasus, the Balkans, the Middle East, and the Black Sea."

