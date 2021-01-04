By Trend

Measures to combat COVID-19 and the purchase of vaccines will be financed from the state budget of Uzbekistan, Trend reports referring to UzA information agency.

According to the corresponding resolution adopted by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Anti-Crisis Fund under the Ministry of Finance, created in March 2020, will be liquidated from January 1.

The money remaining in the fund and the unused part of the funds will be transferred to the state budget. Next year, measures to combat coronavirus and the acquisition of vaccines will be funded from the state budget.

Initially, the size of the Anti-Crisis Fund amounted to 10 trillion soums ($954 million). The funds were intended to finance measures to combat coronavirus, support entrepreneurship, and the social sphere.

Earlier it was reported that expenses of the Anti-Crisis Fund of Uzbekistan increased by 3.4 trillion soums ($324 million) to 13.4 trillion soums ($1.3 billion).

The Ministry of Finance said in November that the fund's receipts were increased due to the fact that measures to combat the pandemic lasted longer than initial estimates.

