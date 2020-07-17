By Trend

The activities of 125 enterprises were restored in Mazandaran Province (northern Iran) last Iranian year (from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020), Chairman of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization of Mazandaran Province Hosseingholi Ghovanloo said, Trend reports, citing the organization.

Ghovanloo noted that with the resumption of activities of these enterprises, 2,388 people were provided with jobs.

The chairman emphasized that in addition, the activities of two enterprises were restored, backed by 151 billion rials (about $3.59 million) during the first two months of the current Iranian year (March 20-May 20, 2020) and 55 people were provided with jobs.

"The activities of 21 enterprises were restored with an investment of more than 370 billion rials (about $8.8 million) during two months, and 207 people were employed," he said.

Ghovanloo said that the licenses were issued for commissioning of 2,579 enterprises in Mazandaran Province by the end of the last Iranian year with an investment of 70.1 trillion rials (about $1.66 billion) and 74,500 people were employed.

According to him, the licenses were issued to establish 130 enterprises, with an investment of 12.9 trillion rials (about $307 million), during two months of current Iranian year and 2,611 people will be employed.

The chairman said that, 3,148 enterprises have been licensed for commissioning with an investment of 256 trillion rials (about $6.09 billion) by the end of the last Iranian year.

Within two months, products worth $29 million were exported from the Mazandaran Province. The exported products were mainly cement, particle board, paper, MDF, raw steel, lamps, factory carpets. The products mainly exported to Iraq, Afghanistan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Turkmenistan.

