Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Saturday reported 1,372 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of the infections to 195,883, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a single day, 17 more patients died, taking the death toll to 5,082 in Turkey, the minister tweeted.

Turkey conducted 45,213 tests for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests carried out so far to 3,231,835, he said.

Koca said that a total of 169,182 patients have recovered in the country since the outbreak after 1,984 more recoveries were added in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 984 patients are being treated at the intensive care units and 366 being intubated, he added.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case in the country on March 11.

