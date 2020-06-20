By Trend

The number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Georgia surged from January through April 2020, Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) told Trend.

In the reporting period, the number of Turkish citizens who visited Georgia to find work via İŞKUR almost quadrupled compared to the same period of 2019.

As reported, from January through April 2020, 20 citizens of Turkey visited Georgia through İŞKUR.

In general, over 4,000 Turkish citizens went abroad via İŞKUR during the reporting period, which is 40.3 percent less compared to the same period in 2019.

In April 2020, 30,556 citizens were provided with jobs through this agency in Turkey.

Some 34.6 percent of the total number of employed citizens accounted for women and 65.4 percent for men.

In April 2020, 96.9 percent of the total number of citizens provided with jobs accounted for the private sector, İŞKUR said.

The number of unemployed in Turkey in the reporting month amounted to over 3.6 million people, 48.4 percent of which are women, and 51.6 percent are men.

